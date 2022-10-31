19-yr-old FUTMinna student donates sanitary pads, writing materials to schoolgirls at Maryam Babangida College

A 19-year-old female undergraduate student of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Miss Comfort Agbmadalo Yakubu, has donated sanitary pads, biros and mathematical sets to the students of Maryam Babangida Girls Science College Minna.

She made the donation while embarking on the sensitization and awareness campaign at the college with the theme: “Coming Her ‘Menstrual Health Awareness’” aimed at educating the girl-child on the need for hygiene during their menstrual cycle.

Yakubu emphasized that female children were very important and should be given adequate attention for their gender challenges,…