Tribune Online

Bauchi youths block highway, protest killing of 67-year-old resident

The death of one Adamu Babanta, a 67-year-old retired civil servant resident in the Yelwa Labura area of the Bauchi metropolis on Monday has led to a violent protest by youths of the area. As early as 7 am, the youths stormed the busy Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa highway in front of the College of […]

Bauchi youths block highway, protest killing of 67-year-old resident

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune