Bayelsa govt warn youths against hijacking food items from IDP camps

The chairman of the taskforce on flood mitigation and management in Bayelsa State, Hon. Iselema Gbaranbiri has warned some community youths who find joy in harassing and attacking Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) camps carting away food provided by the government to alleviate the hardship flood victims go through which has become a thing of serious concern.

According to Gbaranbiri, the misguided youths carry out the criminal act on the pretence that the items are meant for their chiefs, community development committee members, youth bodies and the likes.

He stated that “in the best interest of peaceful coexistence, communities and their leadership are strongly advised to desist…