NAPTIP, Navy raid brothels, rescue 50 underage prostitutes

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), at the weekend led some security agencies to raid three brothels at Azikiwe street Mile, Diobu, Port Harcourt during which they rescued over 50 underaged girls working in brothels as prostitutes.

Some of the security agencies which took part in the operation include the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Tribune Online gathered that the operation which lasted for more than one hour saw officers arresting the underaged girls and their ‘madams’ who use them for commercial sex work.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that more than 10 buses were used to convey the underaged…