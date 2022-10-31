Q3’2022: Stanbic IBTC increases PBT by 52% to N68.95bn

Stanbic IBTC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced, for its nine months (9M) unaudited results for the period ended 30 September 2022, a 52 per cent increase in its Profit Before Tax (PBT).

The financial institution, in its financial statement released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), said its PBT increased to N68.95 billion as against N45.31 billion posted for 9M 2021.

For Profit After Tax (PAT), Stanbic posted N55.19 billion for 9M 2022 as against N39.95 billion recorded in 9M 2012, while its gross earnings for the quarter under review stood at N207.4 billion.

Commenting on the results, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC, said: “We continue to…