Reactions as designer, Yomi Casual, puts up $8900 burnt shirt for sale

Popular Nigerian fashionista, Omoniyi Makun, better known as Yomi Casual has stirred reactions on social media following the unveiling of his latest burnt shirt design which he estimated to be worth $8900.

The celebrity fashion designer had earlier taken to his Instagram page to show off his newest design said to cost $8900 to his 1.3 million followers and asked them to recommend the celebrity the burnt shirt will fit the most.

He wrote, “Exclusively made for HIM. Please tag that celebrity that will kill this look…..👇🏿PRICE : $8900.”

The nature of the shirt design coupled with the staggering price tag has, however, continued to generate reactions from social media…