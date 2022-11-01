Action Plan: APC wants to reinforce hopelessness ― Atiku Campaign Organisation

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of seeking to reinforce the hopelessness that it says Nigerians have found themselves under the administration by proposing an action plan that will cause more suffering.

Speaking on the plan of action tagged “Renewed Hope” recently launched by the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, the spokesperson of the campaign organization, Charles Aniagwu, said at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, provides a better alternative to revive what he observed as a falling Nigeria.

He said the former Vice…