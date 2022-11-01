Amazon opens first office in Lagos

An Information Technology firm, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) says it has opened its first office in Lagos, Nigeria.

A statement on Tuesday by Ms Amrote Abdella, the firm’s Regional Manager, of Sub-Saharan Africa, said the office was to reinforce its commitment to Africa.

Abdella said that the new Lagos office was part of AWS’s support for the growing number of customers and partners in Nigeria.

AWS, a subsidiary of Amazon, offers website hosting, backup, digital marketing, analytics, application integration, blockchain, networking, and other related services to clients worldwide.

“With a local presence, AWS will support new and existing customers looking to use AWS…