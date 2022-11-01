Compensate poultry farmers, PAN begs FG

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), has called on the federal government to assist poultry farmers affected by the outbreak of Avian Influenza in the year under review.

Stating this on Tuesday was the South West Chairman of the Association, Gideon Oluleye, at the 2022 Nigeria Poultry Show with the theme “Sustaining the Nigerian poultry industry amidst global economic crisis”, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Oluleye noted that poultry farmers lost over 200,000 birds to the flu in the year, which he said had haphazardly affected the industry, seeking government commitment to ameliorating the losses incurred by the affected farmers.

He explained that the poultry…