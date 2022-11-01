Data bureau, FCCPC sign MoU on consumer rights

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure the protection of consumer rights and personal data.

Mr Babatunde Bamigboye, Head, Legal, Enforcement and Regulations of NDPB said this in a statement recently in Abuja.

Bamigboye quoted the National Commissioner(NC) of the NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji, as saying at the signing of the MoU that the collaboration would also foster healthy trade competition within the country’s economic space.

“The MoU will serve as a model in promoting an ecosystem of cooperation among regulatory authorities,” Olatunji said.

