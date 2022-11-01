Edo APC faults sack of commissioner, says act admission of failure

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted Monday’s sack of the state’s Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Newton Okojie by Governor Godwin Obaseki for poor performance.

The State Chairman of the party, David Imuse (rtd), while reacting to the sack on Tuesday, said that the action remained an admission of failure, which the governor should accept instead of looking for a scapegoat.

Imuse, in a statement endorsed by the party’s State Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ofure Osehobo, said rather than sack the commissioner, the governor should have taken the bullet by resigning from office because his government had failed abysmally.

“Edo people…