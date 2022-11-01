FG restates plans to empower women for economic growth, smart climate change

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has reiterated its commitment to empower women for economic growth and climate change improvement.

This was stated by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Aliyu Shehu-Shinkafi in Abuja recently, during the 22nd Regular National Council on Women Affairs’ (NCWA) meeting, with the theme, “Gender Inclusivity and Women Economic Empowerment: Making the Change Work for Women and Children.”

To encourage women’s financial independence and to boost the nation’s economy, Shehu-Shinkafi said the ministry would continue to implement policies and programmes that would empower women economically.

He also implored organisations to…