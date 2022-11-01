Ikare-Akoko’s Oloke Meji Festival: A blend of history, tradition and panache

The people of Ikare-Akoko community recently celebrated the settlement of their forebears on the hills before settling in their present abode. HAKEEM GBADAMOSI reports the significance of the colorful festival to the people of the ancient town as they exhibited their rich culture and tradition.

It was a mix of tradition and culture, as well as a showcase of the rich culture of the people of Ikare-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, when the Okemeji Tako Tabo festival was celebrated recently in the ancient town.

The Okemeji hill which is regarded as significant to the creation of the town by the people was filled to capacity by indigenes and culture…