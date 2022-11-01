Insecurity prevents Christians from Kaduna to travel to Jerusalem on pilgrimage ― CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter has said insecurity in the state has affected faithful from performing the annual pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

The Chairman of the religious body, Rev Joseph Hayab made the assertion when he hosted the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Pilgrim Welfare Agency, Mallam Yusuf Yakub Arrigarayyu who paid him a courtesy call on Tuesday.

Speaking, Hayab posited, “The issue of going to pilgrimage, to us at CAN is not the priority, but our priority is how can people be secured and live peacefully in the state.

He said Christians in Kaduna State paid a huge sum of money to bandits, saying,” l can’t see a group of Christians…