Lagos Assembly Committee on health begins inspection of primary health facilities

Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health, on Monday, began the inspection of 50 healthcare facilities across the 20 local government areas and 37 LCDAs in the state.

The inspection, according to the chairman of the committee, Hon. Hakeem Shokunle is aimed at strengthening the capacity and identifying challenges hindering quality healthcare delivery with a view to providing solutions at the local level.

Speaking during the committee’s visit to Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. Shokunle disclosed that his committee is to ensure that all the primary health facilities are in good condition and are adequately equipped to provide quality healthcare to the people of the State.

He said,…