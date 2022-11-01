NES28 to highlight ‘bottom up’ approach to economic growth ― NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said that the upcoming 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES28) will highlight how to tackle the country’s economic challenges through adopting the ‘bottom up’ approach.

A statement issued by NESG noted that NES28 will also highlight stakeholder actions needed to eliminate barriers to inclusive economic growth and development.

The statement said “for decades, Nigeria’s development trajectory has been based on the export of raw materials and natural resources.

“Nigeria has abundant natural resources, oil, gas, minerals, metals, agricultural and forest products, and the blue economy. With her potential wealth, Nigeria’s…