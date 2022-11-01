Nigeria inaugurates AU Peace Support Forum to appraise security interventions 

The Minister urged the forum to interrogate and proffer solutions to the most workable models of PSO interventions in Africa, bearing in mind that a single model will not necessarily be suitable for all the peace and security issues in the continent.

“For example, the AMISOM model in Somalia where the AU has partnered with the EU and the UN to significantly stabilise the country may not necessarily be suitable as it is different from the MNJTF model.

“The MNJTF model which Nigeria is proud to be a leading partner of, has significantly degraded the capacity of Boko Harm and its allied international terrorist group in the region”.

“There is thus need to ascertain how the ASF…