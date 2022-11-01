NUPENG tells FG to arrest persons behind oil theft, calls for end to casualisation in oil sector

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has charged the Federal Government to take action and ensure that persons behind the massive oil theft in the country are arrested and brought to book.

Comrade Williams Eniredonana Akporeha, NUPENG President, in an interview with journalists, said, “Nigeria is currently faced with an unprecedented level of crude oil theft which is Nigeria’s major source of foreign earnings.”

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate and prosecute all those found to be involved in what he described as “criminal economic sabotage against the nation and her people.”

Akporeha…