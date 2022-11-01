Passengers experience flight delays, disruptions in Lagos

Many passengers billed to travel out of Lagos airport through the private terminal, otherwise known as Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) suffered flight delays and cancellations today following the blocking of the entrances leading to the terminal by aggrieved members of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

The union is protesting the sack of 37 workers in the terminal by the management of the operator, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

Out of the 37, the union alleged that 34 were members of the union.

Following the protest and the action taken by the union, all the domestic airlines operating through the private…