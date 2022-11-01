‘Real estate business can help harness economic potential, development’

Experts in the real estate business have called for greater attention in the sector to harness the economic potential of the industry and to help in creating employment, providing shelter to families, promoting the distribution of income in an economy and lessening poverty.

The Deputy General Manager of Jomav Homes and Properties, Akure, Ondo State, Mrs. Elizabeth Adeoye, who made this call expressed optimism that the real estate sector could serve as a veritable tool for economic transformation.

According to her, this could be realised if there is a synergy between the government and private organizations by creating an enabling environment to maximise value creation in the…