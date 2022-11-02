2023 budget: Reps committee kicks against underfunding of Auditor-General’s office

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives on Tuesday kicked against the underfunding of the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation which is constitutionally responsible for the monitoring of the income and expenditure of the MDAs.

The Committee chaired by Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke, accused the Minister of Finance, the Director General of the Budget Office and the Accountant General of the Federation of undermining President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to fight corruption in the country.

Oke decried the underfunding of the office when the acting Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF), Mr Andrew Ogochukwu Onwudili, appeared before it to defend the…