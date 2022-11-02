2023 election, payback time for Tinubu, Shettima tells Alaba-Rago Hausa community

Vice Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, visited the Hausa community in Alaba-Rago, Lagos State and urged them to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying 2023 election is time for the North to pay the APC standard bearer back for his past support for the region.

Shettima was accompanied by Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje; Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and all Arewa leaders in Lagos.

According to Shettima, whose visit to the community witnessed a huge turnout, Tinubu made Muhammadu Buhari president in 2015 by giving…