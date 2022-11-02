5G network is not hazardous to health, NCC reassures Nigerians

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has reassured the public that the new Fifth Generation network popularly known as 5G, has no negative health effects.

The Enugu Zonal Controller of the NCC, Mr Ogbonnaya Ugama, made the clarification in Enugu recently at a roundtable with members of the Association of Heads of Federal Establishments (AHFEs).

Ugama explained that there was no convincing evidence associated with emissions from electromagnetic devices, including handsets were harmful to the body.

According to him, international bodies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), had established a threshold that there is no solid evidence that 5G causes negative health…