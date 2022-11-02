Ahead of 2023 elections, lamentations of Bayelsa voters

As the people of Bayelsa State battle to regain themselves after flooding that submerged many communities, prospective voters are worried about the possibility of exercising their sovereign right at the 2023 elections following the loss of their voter cards, writes SOJI AJIBOLA.

FOR the voting population of Bayelsa State, this is indeed not the best of times. The people are counting their loss to the flood that ravaged and indeed submerged most communities in the South-South state. Like most of their counterparts across the country, thee eligible citizens in the state had great expectations and high hopes as political parties, candidates and the Independent National Electoral…