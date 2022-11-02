Facts you need to know about obtaining an Iran visa

Iran is officially the Islamic Republic of Iran and is also called Persia. Among the 48 visa-free countries, Iran is one of them. It is located in Southwestern Asia. It consists of many mountains, and it is an arid land. Iran has a Central desert plateau.

Iran has some beautiful natural attractions like deserts and jungles, star-lit skies and beaches, semi-active volcanoes, and steeped villages high on the mountains. The culture in Iran is fascinating, and it has diverse ethnic groups. The Iranians are so friendly and helpful. They are people with great hospitality. Iran is an amazing place to be. Here are some things to know about Iran.

1. The people

The Iranian or Iranic…