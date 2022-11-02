FEC okays policy making sports revenue generating sector

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a new policy, National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) 2022-2026, that will transform the sports industry into a revenue-generating industry for both the public and commercial sectors.

Briefing correspondents after the Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, said that with the approval, sports in the nation have added a structured business portfolio to the recreational value, and that the new policy has provided for various categories of the sports sector stakeholders, including young people, who make up the majority…