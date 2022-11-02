NAWOJ kicks against FGM •Describes it as crime against humanity

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Oyo State has commenced advocacy against the high rate of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state, calling on parents and guardians to stop cutting up girl children.

NAWOJ stated that its attention has been drawn to a recent case of FGM in Atiba Local Government Area of Oyo State where rather than take a stand against the perpetrator, the community wants to cover it up

“Our attention in Oyo NAWOJ was drawn to a case of FGM in a community in Atiba local government where a case was reported and the community began to beg and solicit for the release of perpetrators.

“We wish to appeal to community leaders to desist…