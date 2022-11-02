Ooni, Stephen Akintayo, other African icons receive Dubai ‘Titans Of Africa’ Awards

Founder and Group Managing Director of Gtext Holdings and Global Wealth Festival convener, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, was recently honoured with an award at the Titans of Africa Golden Edition Awards, which was held on Monday, October 31 at the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

A leading investment coach, Akintayo was honoured alongside the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), and other African icons.

Dr. Akintayo who runs Gtext Holdings, a conglomerate with offices across four continents has in the last decade recorded strides in real estate, agriculture, media production, digital marketing, e-commerce, logistics, investment, and advisory consulting. His…