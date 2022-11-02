Skales calls out wife in diss song

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales has released a snippet of a rap track in which he dissed his estranged wife over the death of his mother, saying that she could have saved his mothers’ life but chose to let him down.

This is coming a few days after the former E.M.E signee had earlier called out his wife for mourning his late mother.

While carpeting his wife over a mourning post she made for his late mother, the rapper wrote, “Take this down @her_sanityii… Show the care in real life…stop doing this for the gram…don’t get me angry.”

The rapper further posted a cryptic message saying “In all you…