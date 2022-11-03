2023 Lagos guber: It is an insult to mention Funke Akindele’s name, Tinubu declares

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed to his supporters that it is insulting and disrespectful to mention the name of Funke Akindele, the deputy gubernatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party(PDP), in Lagos, in the 2023 Lagos gubernatorial race.

The presidential hopeful said this on Wednesday while meeting with some of his supporters at the Lagos APC Secretariat.