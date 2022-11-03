Atiku in talks with five APC governors, campaign organisation claims 

Five governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) are now in talks with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over a possible cooperation in next year’s presidential election.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a telephone chat with the Tribune Online on Thursday.

According to him, the members of the ruling party are disillusioned with the state of affair in their party and are now keen to reach an understanding with the candidate of the main opposition party over the 2023 polls.

“Five APC governors are discussing with our party and our candidate to…