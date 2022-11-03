C’River teachers’ institute takes lead in digital literacy hub

THE Teachers’ Continuous Training Institute, TCTI, Biase, Cross River State, has been certified as the first Nigerian public institution to be approved as Certiport Authorized Testing Center (CATC) for validation of over 1,000 skills with global/industry certifications.

The institute was established two years ago by the Cross River government as part of efforts to ensure regular training and retraining of teachers across the country.

The CATC license was presented to the governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, at an elaborate ceremony at the Cross River State executive council chambers in Calabar recently.

The director-general of the institute, Professor Taoheed…