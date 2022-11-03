ECOWAS organises meeting on adoption of global compact on refugees

The ECOWAS Commission through the Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs has organized regional experts’ and ministerial meetings on the adoption of the ECOWAS Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) Implementation Action Plan 2023 to 2026 and the ECOWAS Standarized Emergency Management Systems (ESEMS) in Abuja, Nigeria.

The three-day event is divided into two meetings namely; the experts meeting which runs from 1to 2 November 2022 and the ministerial meeting taking place virtually on 3 November 2022.

In her opening remarks, the Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe said, the meetings become more imperative considering the…