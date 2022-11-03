FGBMFI kicks against same-faith ticket, money politics

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) has come out to kick and reject the idea of same faith ticket for the presidency and infamous money politics, as the nation prepares for the forthcoming 2023 elections, saying it is a responsibility it owes Nigerians and the country, in its position as a “spiritual gatekeeper” organisation.

The organization made the position known in Abuja on Thursday via the National President of FGBMFI-Nigeria, Arc. Ifeanyi Odedo, when he addressed newsmen on the organisation’s plans towards the forthcoming 2022 National Convention, billed to take place in Abuja, by next week, from November 10-12.

Odedo called on eligible…