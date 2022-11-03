Former PDP women leader, Mole Istifanus, others join NNPP in Gombe

The gubernatorial aspiration of the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Khamisu Mailantarki got a boost as defectors from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have joined the party alongside their supporters.

The defectors are led by the former North-East Ex-officio of the party, Mrs Mole Istifanus Bennet who earlier in the day resigned her membership of the PDP for personal reasons.

Mole Istifanus and other stalwarts of the party mainly from the Southern part of Gombe State joined the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state thereby boosting the chances of winning the gubernatorial election in 2023.

Mole Istifanus, who was…