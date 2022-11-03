How bee venom can halt arthritis

BEE venom therapy has been used for treating conditions including arthritis. The assumption behind the treatment is that bee stings cause inflammation leading to an anti-inflammatory response by the immune system.

Could bee venom halt the destruction of cartilage, the body’s built-in ‘shock absorber, and the reason for arthritis? Can it ease joint pain and stiffness? There are no drugs to cure arthritis and many sufferers rely on anti-inflammatory painkillers to ease their suffering. However, bee venom can help to ensure relief from joint aches from not-too-severe cases of osteoarthritis, said Dr Najimu Raji, a physiotherapist at the Adeoyo Hospital Yemetu, Oyo State.

“In…