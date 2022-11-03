How flooding puts water transportation on a knife-edge

Many littoral communities across Nigeria recently became submerged in massive floods that swept away homes, farm lands and livestocks, leaving many homeless. With high water tides expected due to the floods, water transportation at this time needs to be approached with caution, writes TOLA ADENUBI

FOR littoral states like Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Kogi, Kwara and Niger States, the menace of flooding has been devastating in recent weeks and months. Many communities have been swept away due to the floods that recently ravaged this littoral States, leaving many homeless and without a source of food to survive.

With the floods, high water tide is expected along…