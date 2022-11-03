Niger govt releases N1bn to pensioners

Governor Sani-Bello


Niger State government has released the sum of N1 billion for the payment of backlogs of retirement benefits to both the state and local government retired civil servants in the state.

The Director General, Niger state pension board, Alh Nasiru Saidu Namaska stated this on Thursday at a Press conference in his office.

Namaska explained that the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has great feelings and sympathy for the sufferings of the retired state and local governments retirees (civil servants) and decided to share the N1billion across boards to the state and local government employees…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

