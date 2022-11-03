Our health mission has cut down on quackery —Oyo govt

COORDINATOR, Omituntun free health mission, Dr Wale Falana has said that the reduction in reports on quackery to the health ministry is a testimony that the state’s free health mission, now in its third quarter, had alleviated health problems across the state.

Dr Falana speaking at the Omituntun free health mission outreach to artisans and traders in Ibadan, held at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Wednesday in Ibadan said people now prefer to wait and seek health-care and surgeries at the quarterly Omituntun free health mission instead of patronising quacks.

Falana, also director of Secondary Health care and training, Oyo State Ministry of Health, stated “people know what to do…