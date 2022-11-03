Our loyalty is to Nigerians, INEC chairman tells new RECs

Ahead next general elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has advised Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to insulate themselves from temptations and pressures of inducement from politicians.

Yakubu offered the words of caution on Thursday while speaking at the swearing-in of 19 new Resident Electoral Commissioners whose names were submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari and subsequently cleared by the lawmakers.

Yakubu urged them to adhere strictly to the Commission Code of Conduct and avoid undue fraternity with politicians.

He said: “As I welcome you to the Commission, I urge you settle down…