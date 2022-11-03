Properties worth million of naira destroyed as fire guts electronics building, one other in Osun

Properties worth several millions of naira were on Thursday destroyed by a fire outbreak that engulfed the Art Deco Building which deals with the sales of furniture material, interiors and electronics building in Alekuwodo, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The fire outbreak which occurred in the wee hours of the day spread to the two-storey building around the furniture building and equally got it razed.

As of the time of filing in this report, the cause of the inferno remains cloudy but the information had it that it might not be unconnected with a power surge in the building.

Investigations revealed that the fire started around 2 o’clock midnight and lasted several hours before…