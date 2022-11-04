Again, Emirates suspends flights to Nigeria

Indications just emerged that the United Arab Emirates-based airline, Emirates’ brought to pass its earlier threat to stop operations in Nigeria based on its funds trapped in the country.

The news just filtered in that the airline has suspended its operations in Nigeria thus making it the second time the airline will be pulling out of the bounty within a year.

The latest suspension of its flights was made known through a statement made available to the media in which the airline announced that its suspension of flight services to Nigeria took effect from October 29, 2022.

The airline while stating in the statement that it had communicated its position to the Federal Government…