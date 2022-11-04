Ahmadiyya’s ‘National Exhibition’ opens tomorrow in Ibadan

THE National Exhibition of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria will open tomorrow at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan.

At a press conference held via Zoom on Wednesday, the amir of the jama’at, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Alatoye, said the exhibition, among other objectives, was aimed at presenting the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at and its organs to the public with a view to exploring ways of fostering harmonious relationship with various organisations, religious and non-religious.

He said: “With the huge sense of preserving history, the Majlis Ansarullah Ahmadiyya Nigeria presents to the public an Exhibition titled ‘National Exhibition 2022’. The theme of the…