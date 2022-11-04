AU, ECOWAS exchange views on continental normative instruments for democracy

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through their respective Departments for Political Affairs, Peace and Security met to exchange views on the state of implementation of the continental and regional normative instruments and frameworks on democracy, peace and security.

They also discussed the security challenges currently facing the continent, as well as the political transitions underway.

They further deliberated on mechanisms for closer collaboration, joint horizon scanning, intervention and messaging.

The AUC delegation who was led by Ambassador the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and…