Bauchi Speaker’s wife donates education materials to 280 orphans, indigent school pupils

The Wife of the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hajiya Rasheedat Shehu, as part of her social responsibility and giving back to her community, has donated educational materials to 280 orphans and indigent primary school pupils in Ningi, Bauchi State.

The materials distributed to the pupils in Ningi included exercise books, pencils and other writing materials as well as pairs of uniforms for each of the 280 selected indigents and orphans.

While making the presentation of the materials, Rasheedat Shehu encouraged them not to see their situation as hopeless but to leverage it to become greater leaders of their community.

She also charged them to be focused on their…