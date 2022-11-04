Court dismisses suit seeking nullification of Abia PDP primaries

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia on Friday dismissed the suit seeking to nullify the recent Abia PDP primaries.

The plaintiffs had in suit no. FHC/UM/CS/62/2022, Ndudi Nwagbara and six others Vs INEC, PDP, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji and 37 others sought to disqualify all PDP candidates for the 2023 election on the grounds that the congresses conducted by the PDP to elect delegates for the primary election that produced the candidates did not hold.

The seven plaintiffs are Messers: Ndudi Nwagbara, Egege Ikedichi, Ochulo Ulonam Junior, Onyedikachi Abaribe, Smile Esinna, Francis Oparocha and Chikwe Chigozie had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC; the…