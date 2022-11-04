FG shuts another section of Eko Bridge after Friday’s fire incident

Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Forosola Oloyede, has announced emergency closure of another section of Eko Bridge affected by a fire in the early hours of Friday.

Oloyede in a statement said inferno from under the bridge damaged the Ijora Olopa section, around the area used as a frozen food market.

“On behalf of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), I want to inform the public of the fire incident that happened under the bridge at the Ijora Olopa section – the frozen food market area.

“The fire started during the early hours of the day…