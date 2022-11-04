MMWG berates US, UK, others over terror alert

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has described the terror alert raised by the United States, the United Kingdom and some other European countries over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as being in bad faith.

It said that all countries that mean well for other nations would not engage in acts capable of creating apprehension for their neighbours.

In a statement issued by its national coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, the group said if the US and the UK meant well by the alert, it would have been raised intelligently and responsibly in secret with a view to drawing the attention of the Nigerian leadership to the particular areas they have uncovered any…