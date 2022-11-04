NPC assures Oyo residents of credible 2023 census

THE Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Oyo State, Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, has assured residents of the state of a credible census in 2023, which will truly reflect the number of people living in the state.

Dr Oyetunji stated this during a press briefing where he made available the portal through which those interested in working for the commission during the census can apply.

He said with the portal, www.2023censusadhocrecruitment.nationalpopulation.gov.ng, the commission is making the recruitment drive transparent and ensure that only qualified candidates are employed by the NPC for…