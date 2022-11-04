There will be no room for cabal in my government —Atiku

WITH the general election just four months away, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that there would be no room for any cabal in his government if he is elected president.

The former vice president, who made the commitment during an interview on the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA) in Washington D.C., United States, promised to be fully in charge of his administration, rather than allowing any clique to hijack the machinery of government.

The programme was anchored by the Head of the Hausa service of VOA, Aliyu Mustapha Sokoto.

The promise by the PDP standard-bearer for the February 25…